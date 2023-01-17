Mick Jagger’s Daughter Parties in Sheer Mini Dress With George Clinton

Rock and rock legend Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones had four children with American supermodel Jerry Hall including daughter Georgia May Jagger, who has followed in her mother’s footsteps as a professional model. See Vogue photos below.

Mother/daughter photos from the 2022 YSL fashion show below.

To celebrate her 31st birthday in the new year of 2023, Georgia traveled to Las Vegas and stayed at the Palms Hotel. There she rocked a gorgeous black lace mini dress with cowboy boots and pink hair.

During her stay, Georgia says she learned “how to get the funk with George Clinton and the Parliament Funkadelic.” Swipe to see Jagger with the 81-year-old Godfather of Funk.

When fellow model Theodora Richards (daughter of Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards and model Patti Hansen) saw the photos, she replied: “Omg 😱 Georgia and George!!!! I love it!!!!! Hope you had the most dazzling bday gmay xxx.”

Fun fact: Legendary standup comedian, actor and singer Eddie Murphy (‘Party All the Time’) is playing George Clinton in an upcoming biopic for Amazon Prime.