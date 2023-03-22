‘Vanderpump Rules’ Releases Video of Ariana Madix Screaming, “The Pain on Her Face”

When Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent shared the midseason sneak peek video below, she wrote: “Season 10 has been… ummmm. I dunno. You guys tell me. What has season 10 been like so far for y’all? Here is what’s still to come on Vanderpump Rules…”

So far on Season 10, it’s been revealed that Tom Sandoval had an affair with co-star Raquel Leviss while still in his long-term relationship with Ariana Madix.

In the video above, Sandoval complains “I think I had sex like four times a year” and tells Ariana, “I wish we both would have tried harder.” Ariana tells him, “You don’t deserve one f—ing tear of mine.”

Toward the end of the video, Ariana is seen screaming but her words are muted. Some lip-reading fans speculate that she’s screaming “Go to hell” to Tom, others believe she’s screaming, “Rachel!”

The one comment that has amassed more than 2000 likes is this one: “Ariana screaming ‘go to hell’ breaks my heart, the pain on her face 💔.”