Jennifer Lopez Wreaks Vengeance in Killer Mother Role, ‘Lovecraft Country’ Roots

Mega star Jennifer Lopez is currently promoting her romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel (who plays the groom) and Jennifer Coolidge (who plays the mother-in-law). Lopez wore a stunning see-through dress with just a yellow bow underneath for the world premiere in L.A. (see below).

Get ready to see more of Lopez: she stars in the upcoming Netflix action/thriller The Mother. She plays the protagonist, an assassin who comes out of hiding in the woods to protect her daughter whom she left years ago. Joseph Fiennes plays one of the bad guys.

Female filmmaker Niki Caro (Mulan, North Country, The Zookeeper’s Wife) directs the film which was written by Andrea Berloff (Straight Outta Compton), Peter Craig (Bad Boys for Life, Top Gun: Maverick), and Misha Green.

Green, who came up with the story for The Mother, is the creator of the beloved but short-lived supernatural horror series Lovecraft Country. Fun fact: Green got her big break in the business writing for Sons of Anarchy in 2009.

Get ready to hear more from Green: she also wrote the script for the upcoming action adventure thriller Black Canary, a spin-off of the 2020 DC movie Birds of Prey. Lovecraft Country star Jurnee Smollett stars.

The Mother will be released in theaters on May 12, 2023, two days before Mother’s Day.