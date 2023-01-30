Gene Hackman’s Birthday Celebration? Not Without Denzel Washington

Academy Award winner Gene Hackman created so many memorable characters that on his 93rd birthday, it’s hard to begin to pull out the most memorable scenes of his distinguished career. His longevity and variety only increase the challenge, besides the fact that art is subjective, which means everybody has a different favorite.

Still, the tweet that keeps rising to the top today is a scene Hackman plays with the great Denzel Washington, in which the two legends yell over each other, somehow both maintaining their own respective gravitational force and dignity while in operating in each other’s claustrophobic orbit.

It is a masterclass in personal magnetism from Crimson Tide (1995).

It's Gene Hackman's 93rd birthday. To celebrate, here is the greatest yelling scene in history pic.twitter.com/mzMNkwLw9K — Russell Johnson (@theaskanison) January 30, 2023

Here’s a quick study of the illustrious career of Mr. Hackman, widely regarded as one of the greatest actors of his generation. Here are some important facts about the actor that everyone should know:

Early life and career: Gene Hackman was born on January 30, 1930 in San Bernardino, California. He served in the United States Marine Corps before beginning his acting career in the 1960s. Versatile actor: Gene Hackman is known for his versatility as an actor, having appeared in a wide range of film genres, including action, drama, comedy, and romance. Academy Award winner: Gene Hackman won two Academy Awards for Best Actor, one for his role in “The French Connection” (1971) and another for “Unforgiven” (1992). Memorable roles: Gene Hackman is perhaps best known for his roles in classic films such as “The French Connection,” “The Conversation” (1974), “Superman” (1978), “Mississippi Burning” (1988), and “The Birdcage” (1996).

Some of Gene Hackman’s best films include:

“The French Connection” (1971) “The Conversation” (1974) “Superman” (1978) “Unforgiven” (1992) “Mississippi Burning” (1988)

These films showcase Gene Hackman’s talent as an actor and demonstrate his ability to bring depth and nuance to his characters. Whether you are a fan of action, drama, or comedy, there is likely a Gene Hackman film that you will enjoy.