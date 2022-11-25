John Travolta Gets Kissed on Lips by Dog, “That Was Funny”

Triple-threat John Travolta is a Hollywood icon. The two-time Academy Award nominee is known for his roles in Pulp Fiction, Grease, Saturday Night Fever, Face/Off, Get Shorty, Primary Colors, and Hairspray, the eclectic list goes on and on.

When not on a movie set, the 68-year-old from Englewood, New Jersey spends time with his two children: his daughter, singer Ella Bleu, 22, and his son Ben, who just turned 12. (Their mother is the late actress Kelly Preston, below.)

On Thanksgiving, Travolta made the video below while lying in bed. As seen in the very beginning, Travolta is surprised to get a quick kiss from the family’s new dog, Peanut. As one fan replied: “That was funny.”

Note: Peanut was Betty White’s dog, who used to go by the name Mac n’ Cheese.

Get ready to see more of Travolta: he will appear next on the big screen in the action thriller American Mill. It’s about a desperate man who robs a pill mill. Kevin Dillon, Ashley Benson, and Stephen Dorff are his co-stars.