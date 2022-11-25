Paul Stanley Flaunts $1300 Bottle of Wine With Pretty Young Wife, “Blown Away”

When not on stage performing with the legendary rock n’ roll band KISS, singer and guitarist Paul Stanley, 70, spends time with his gorgeous wife, Erin Sutton, who is 20 years his junior. The couple recently celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary at a restaurant with friends.

When Paul shared the photo above, he wrote: “We were all BLOWN AWAY by this most amazing bottle of Aussie magic… Penfolds bin 111A. WOW. The skill & artistry to create a shiraz this incredible is inspiring.”

While many of Stanley’s fans are sending words of congratulations, others are looking up the wine label (Penfolds) and reporting that one bottle of that shiraz is $1300. One broke it down: “Dang! A $1,300 bottle = a $250 glass of wine. On KIZZ tab, pls.”

When Stanley shared the photo of his bride above, he wrote: “My love for her only grows deeper. Find that person you love and who loves you regardless of anyone else’s concept, intolerance or prejudice. Nothing is more meaningful.”