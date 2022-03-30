Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

John Travolta Adopts Betty White Oscars Dog ‘Mac N Cheese’

by in Culture | March 30, 2022

Jamie Lee Curtis and Mac N Cheese at The 94th Oscars (ABC)

While every media outlet continues to report about the dramatic moment of the 94th Academy Awards ceremony (when Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock across the face), two-time Oscar nominee John Travolta (Saturday Night Fever, Pulp Fiction) didn’t jump into the frenzy. Instead, he adopted a dog. That’s right.

One day after the Oscars, Travolta shared the photo above, and wrote: “Ben adopted this dog from last nights Oscar tribute to Betty White.” Travolta thanked actress Jamie Lee Curtis and the non-profit rescue organization Paw Works.

Paw Works replied: “On a night of winners and losers, we think Mac N Cheese is the biggest winner of all!” And wrote: “We know Betty White was shining down last night.”

Sharon Stone replied: “Yay you buddy Just just you.” And Michelle Pfeiffer replied: “Aw..lucky boy. Lucky dog.”

Travolta fans are loving the adoption story and are leaving comments including: “Now this is a much better story coming out of the Oscar’s night! I wish this made the headlines! Way to go! Adorable!”

