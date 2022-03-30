John Travolta Adopts Betty White Oscars Dog ‘Mac N Cheese’

While every media outlet continues to report about the dramatic moment of the 94th Academy Awards ceremony (when Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock across the face), two-time Oscar nominee John Travolta (Saturday Night Fever, Pulp Fiction) didn’t jump into the frenzy. Instead, he adopted a dog. That’s right.

One day after the Oscars, Travolta shared the photo above, and wrote: “Ben adopted this dog from last nights Oscar tribute to Betty White.” Travolta thanked actress Jamie Lee Curtis and the non-profit rescue organization Paw Works.

Paw Works replied: “On a night of winners and losers, we think Mac N Cheese is the biggest winner of all!” And wrote: “We know Betty White was shining down last night.”

Sharon Stone replied: “Yay you buddy Just just you.” And Michelle Pfeiffer replied: “Aw..lucky boy. Lucky dog.”

Travolta fans are loving the adoption story and are leaving comments including: “Now this is a much better story coming out of the Oscar’s night! I wish this made the headlines! Way to go! Adorable!”