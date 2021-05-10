Sylvester Stallone’s Gorgeous Daughters Play Golf, “Their Swing Is Just as Hot”

When Hollywood movie star Sylvester Stallone (Rocky, Rambo, The Expendables) isn’t on a set or promoting his latest project, the 74-year-old actor spends time with his wife and his three gorgeous daughters including 24-year-old Sophia Stallone. When the proud papa shared the photo below he captioned it: “She plays a mean game of golf.”

Sophia Stallone hosts the podcast Unwaxed with her 22-year-old sister, actress Sistine Stallone, who also plays golf.

When their younger sister, 18-year-old Scarlett Stallone saw the sexy golf photo below, she replied: “their swing is just as hot.”

All three Stallone sisters also look amazing in bikinis as seen on the beach (above).