Sylvester Stallone’s Youngest Daughter Stuns In Bikini Pics, “Go Shawty!”

by in Culture | June 18, 2020

Patriarca12 / CC BY

Sylvester Stallone, (cropped) photo:Patriarca12 / CC BY

When not working on a movie set, Oscar-nominated actor/screenwriter Sylvester Stallone (Rocky, Rambo) spends time with his wife of 23 years Jennifer Flavin and their three gorgeous daughters — Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone — who all look amazing in a bikini.

When 18-year-old Scarlet shared the pretty bikini pic above with her little lap dog, she captioned it: “put yo paws in the air!”

Her 21-year-old sister Sistine replied twice: “She got a pretty face, pretty waist, she’s a dinner plate,” and “Go shawty!”

Papa Sly Stallone will appear next on the big screen in the sci-fi thriller Samaritan.

