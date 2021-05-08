‘Murderabilia’ Shop Owner Taunted By Murderer on ‘Memories of a Murder’ Lifetime Movie

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Memories of a Murder is Gail (Isabella Pisacane). She’s the owner of a “murderabilia” shop called Morbid Curiosities. When taunted by an anonymous killer who leaves trophies from unsolved murders at her doorstep, she’s spooked. Someone is killing people connected to her store.

[More Lifetime movies streaming are always available.]

Keep an eye out for veteran actress Jamie Donnelly. The Broadway star is best known for her roles in The Rocky Horror Show on Broadway with Tim Curry, and the Broadway production and film “Grease” with John and Olivia. Jamie played Jan, the “brusha brusha” Pink Lady.

Memories of a Murder premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, May 8 at 8 pm. It’s part of the Mom’s Guilty Pleasure weekend event!