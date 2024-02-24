Nikki Haley Votes in Ralph Lauren Dress, “We Are Blessed”

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley wore an eggplant-colored cable-knit sweater dress today with a pair of black high-heel boots as she and her family travelled together to cast their votes for the 2024 GOP presidential primary in her hometown state.

With the photos below, Haley wrote: “I’m the proud daughter of legal immigrants from a small rural town in South Carolina. My mother was a lawyer in India, and one of the first women to be selected to sit on the court. But because of the times, she never had the opportunity. Today, I got to stand by her as she cast her vote for her child to be president of the United States. And her grandchild got to vote for his mom. We are blessed to live in America.”

The dress which Haley chose to wear on this special day is by American fashion designer Ralph Lauren. The Cable-Knit Buckle-Trim Sweater Dress with a faux-leather buckle at the waist, which is “crafted with gassed cotton,” is available in three other colors: Classic Camel, Modern Grey Heather, and Lauren Navy (as seen below). Originally retailing for $195, the dress is now on sale on the Ralph Lauren website for $144.99.

Haley has worn the Ralph Lauren label before. Just last night, at a rally in Mt. Pleasant, she wore the classic Ralph Lauren American Flag cotton crewneck sweater ($398), see below.

Note: Republican Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has the same sweater in navy in her closet. She wore it with a pair of jeans when she returned to her hometown of Hope, Arkansas, where she visited the Hope Baking Company (see below).