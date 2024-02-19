Vivek Ramaswamy Angers MAGA With Dwayne Johnson “Fanboying” Photo

Former 2024 GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is spending Presidents Day weekend in Florida. As seen in the photos below, the father of two sons, Karthik and Arjun, took his family to the annual Daytona 500 race.

Ramaswamy reported: “Most patriotic crowd I’ve seen in a long time. Start your engines baby, ready for Daytona 500.”

Most patriotic crowd I’ve seen in a long time. Start your engines baby, ready for Daytona 500. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rdYSUaFL6S — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) February 19, 2024

Since dropping out of the presidential race after the Iowa Caucus and endorsing Donald Trump, Ramaswamy has been actively campaigning with the former president. But the MAGA contingency was not pleased to see Ramaswamy at the race track with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The WWE star-turned-Hollywood action movie hero publicly endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020 and MAGA hasn’t forgotten. They responded to Ramaswamy’s photos with comments including “he’s not a patriot,” “This is a massive L,” and “Man I really liked you before I saw you fanboying with The Rock… he endorsed everything you say you’re against.”

Johnson is the Grand Marshall at the NASCAR event — he’s the one that gets to say, “Start your engines!” — and reported that he came all the way from Hawaii for the big race, “so I ain’t leaving Daytona until I give the command.”