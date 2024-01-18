Penelope Cruz Stuns in Sheer Babydoll Mini Dress, “Hypersensitive”

Hollywood movie star Penelope Cruz (Vicky Cristina Barcelona) graces the cover of the upcoming February 2024 issue of Elle magazine. The Oscar winner told the fashion publication, “Sometimes [the characters I play] can be uncomfortable and painful. It’s hard to let them go, but at the end, I always feel they made me a little bit more compassionate than I was two months ago.”

In addition to modeling a variety of tiny mini dresses (see below — be sure to swipe!), the 50-year-old actress also revealed to the magazine “how her hypersensitive nature is an asset when it comes to acting.”

Cruz is promoting her latest film, the biopic Ferrari with Adam Driver as the Italian race car enthusiast. Cruz plays Enzo Ferrari’s wife, Laura, who is grieving the loss of her son. Cruz explains about her character: “Every day is a question of how she makes it through the day. She has this tragedy that she will never recover from, and it’s also what made their marriage break because they both feel they failed to save him.”

During her interview with Elle, Cruz also addressed her experience with aging in Hollywood. She said: “People have been asking me about age since I was twentysomething,” she says. “I was more bothered then than now…But when I was 25, they would ask me these psychotic questions, things you would not believe, and the only weapon I would have was not to answer. Even now, on the red carpet, when they shout to ‘Turn around,’ I always pretend I didn’t hear what they said.”