Dua Lipa Stuns in See-Thru Shirt, “They Don’t Want You To Be Smart”

Mega pop star Dua Lipa is on the cover of the February 2024 issue of Rolling Stone magazine. As seen below, the 28-year-old singer and actress posed for photographer Michael Bailey-Gates and was interviewed by Rolling Stone writer Brittany Spanos.

Rolling Stone backs up the title of the feature article is Dua Lipa Is Giving Us Everything by reporting that she let the magazine “into her dreams, her anxieties, and what she wants to stand for.”

Dua Lipa is quoted about her love of reading books: “I don’t know if people believe that I like to read books, or people believe that these conversations are my own.” She added: “I think it’s a thing of what people want from their pop stars. They don’t want you to be political. They don’t want you to be smart.”

When Spanos shared the sneak peek photos of Dua Lipa, she wrote: “from tea in london to oysters and parliaments in la, i interviewed dua lipa about, well, everything”. Dua Lipa replied with a series of red heart emojis and her friends and fans are showering Spanos with compliments including “YES Brittany!” and “So excited to read this!” Another admitted, “having a cig with Dua Lipa… my dream.”

[Note: This isn’t Spanos’s first cover story: she has interviewed Harry Styles (August 2022), Kylie Minogue (September 2023), Adele (November 2021), Billie Eilish (July 2021), Miley Cyrus (December 2020) and The Weeknd (September 2020), among others for Rolling Stone.]

Get ready to see more of Dua Lipa: she’s promoting her upcoming movie Argylle starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell and Henry Cavill, among others (including supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s cat).

Argylle will be in theaters on February 2, 2024.