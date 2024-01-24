Kim Kardashian Freaks Over Ivanka Trump’s Plunging Dress

While former President Donald Trump celebrated winning the 2024 GOP New Hampshire Primary in Nashua by insulting rival Nikki Haley’s dress — “the fancy dress that probably wasn’t so fancy” — his daughter Ivanka Trump was flaunting a Roberto Cavalli black and gold backless dress with a plunging cutout in the front.

In Los Angeles, Trump modeled the front and back of the dress as seen in the series of photos and video below. Swipe to see the former White House advisor spin and blow a kiss to the camera.

Her escort for the evening was her husband, Jared Kushner, who just turned 43 years old and is growing a beard.

Trump’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the dress. Longtime friend and fellow reality TV star Kim Kardashian freaked out over Ivanka’s look: “Last night was so fun! U looked amazingggggggg.” And Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton dropped a series of red heart smiling face emojis.

Ivanka Trump celebrated Kushner’s birthday with the photos above. MAGA Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders replied: “happy birthday Jared!!!” and singer Jewel also commented: “Awww- what a warm feeling it gives! Happy birthday, Jared.”