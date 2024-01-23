Taylor Swift’s Embarrassing Celebrity Snafu: “I Really Put My Foot in My Mouth on That One”

Appearing with Taylor Swift on the English celebrity talk program The Graham Norton Show in 2012, American movie star Richard Gere (Pretty Woman, Chicago, An Officer and a Gentleman, American Gigolo, Looking for Mr. Goodbar, Days of Heaven) confirmed that he had met mega pop star before — at a Golden Globes award ceremony.

(NOTE: Swift was already a top-of-the-charts star in 2012, but this was before everyone in the world seemingly became a Swifty — and before NFL stadium sandwiches were named after her.)

“We actually sat next to each other,” Gere told Norton about meeting Swift at the ceremony — a moment that swiftly became embarrassing for the singer. The truly iconic Hollywood actor revealed that Taylor asked him, not knowing who he was, ‘Why are you here?’

The Graham Norton audience broke out in laughter. Gere was there because he had been nominated for Best Actor in the film Arbitrage.

Seeming mortified by her gaffe, Swift admitted: “I really put my foot in my mouth on that one.” Then she dropped another humble charming anecdote from the celebrity-packed event.

Swift revealed that when she met Gere’s then-wife, actress Carey Lowell, she very naturally told her “it’s so good to see you again.”

The problem? Lowell and Swift had never met. Swift realized she thought they had met because Lowell was “my favorite district attorney on Law & Order, so I literally see her every week.”

Note: Gere (who was also married to supermodel Cindy Crawford) is currently married to Spanish publicist Alejandra Silva.

Get ready to see more of Gere: he will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming drama Longing. He plays the protagonist, Daniel Bloch, a big city business mogul who “runs into his old small town girlfriend” (Diane Kruger) who reveals to Daniel that they had a child (Jessica Clement) together 20 years ago. Longing is based on the 2017 Israeli film of the same title. Both films were written and directed by Israeli filmmaker Savi Gabizon. You can also get ready to see more of Swift because, um, she’s Taylor Swift.