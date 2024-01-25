John Stamos Mimics Ryan Gosling in Barbie Video — “Ken’s Dad”

Fans of the Greta Gerwig blockbuster movie Barbie starring Margot Robbie as the titular plastic doll character are voicing their disappointment at the Academy Awards for not nominating the film for Best Director or Best Actress.

Note: Robbie’s co-stars Ryan Gosling (Ken) and America Ferrera (Gloria) have been nominated for their Best Supporting Roles.

Actor/singer John Stamos is one of many rallying around Gerwig and Robbie as news of the Oscars snub circulates. As seen below, he and his wife, Caitlin McHugh, lip synced a scene in their backyard. Stamos plays Ken; McHugh plays Barbie.

Stamos’s fans are going wild over the video, and his statement: “This one goes out to Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie who crafted a film that was both a critical success and a cultural phenomenon, delving into feminist themes through the lens of Barbie and challenging patriarchal norms. This movie not only resonated deeply, but also grossed OVER a billion dollars. Yet, in a twist of irony, both women were snubbed by the Academy. Everyone go re-watch Barbie tonight.”

The most liked comment left by Stamos’s fans is: “Can we get a Barbie 2 where John plays Ken’s dad or middle-aged Ken or something?” Fans are chiming in with encouragement including “here for it!” and “Daddy Ken!” [Note: Stamos is 60; Gosling is 43.]