Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kylie Minogue Flaunt Legs in Vegas, “This Wins the Internet”

When not promoting her new Paramount+ supernatural series Wolf Pack, Hollywood movie star Sarah Michelle Gellar (Do Revenge, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Cruel Intentions, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scooby-Doo) is flaunting her fit physique.

The 46-year-old actress knows how to strike a pose as seen below in a fashion-forward black ensemble (plunging crop top, black leather shorts and thigh-high boots) in Las Vegas. She captioned the series: “Looking forward to regretting my decisions later.”

While in Vegas, Gellar also rocked a gold sequin mini dress with spaghetti straps and a pair of towering ankle strap stilettos to see pop star Kylie Minogue (‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’, ‘Padam Padam’) perform at The Venetian Las Vegas Hotel… and in a stunning skintight red bodysuit.

Gellar’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the new photos from Vegas including Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow who replied: “GORGEOUS!”

Other fans are reacting to seeing Gellar and Minogue together with comments including “This wins the internet today!!!!” and “Is it safe for two gay icons of this magnitude to be standing so close to one another??”

Another chimed in: “Two heterosexual women just hanging out and yet somehow the most gay iconic thing on the internet today.”