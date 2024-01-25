The killer cast of the creepy Paramount series Yellowjackets reunited at the 75th Annual Primetime EMMYS award ceremony in Los Angeles and turned heads on the red carpet. The show’s second season was nominated for three awards including Outstanding Drama Series (alas, Succession won).

As seen above and below, Oscar nominee Juliette Lewis (Cape Fear, Natural Born Killers) stunned in a red hot sequin gown while posing next to her co-star Christina Ricci (Monster, Mermaids, Casper) who flaunted some serious (tattooed) side-boob in a naval-plunging black dress by Yves Saint Laurent.

Get ready to see more of the two famous Hollywood stars. Ricci is filming the new action comedy movie Guns Up with Kevin James (King of Queens) and her Wednesday co-star Luis Guzman (Boogie Nights). It’s about “an ex-cop and family man who moonlights as a mob henchman [and] has one night to get his family out of the city.”

Fans of Lewis are eager to see the thriller she completed, The Thicket, in which she plays a serial killer in West Texas named Cut Throat Bob. Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) and Levon Hawke (son of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman) co-star.