Penelope Cruz Flaunts Legs in Tie-Up Mini Dress at ‘Ferrari’ Premiere

Spanish-born actress Penelope Cruz is traveling the world with Hollywood movie director Michael Mann (The Last of the Mohicans, The Insider, Ali, Collateral) to promote their recently released biopic Ferrari starring Adam Driver (Star Wars, Patterson) as the iconic race car enthusiast Enzo Ferrari. (Cruz plays his betrayed wife Laura Ferrari.)

For the London premiere of Ferrari, Oscar winner Cruz (Vicky Cristina Barcelona) flaunted her legs in a white tie-up mini dress with a pair of black open-toe platform shoes. Swipe the red carpet photo series below to see Cruz, Mann, Driver, Shailene Woodley (The Descendants, Big Little Lies) — who plays Ferrari’s mistress Lina Lardi — and Patrick Dempsey, who plays Piero Taruffi.

Below is the official trailer for Ferrari.

Get ready to see more of Cruz: she is set to star in the upcoming drama Days of Abandonment which is written by Italian novelist Elena Ferrante. Cruz plays the protagonist, Olga, “a writer forced to give up her ambitions when her husband leaves her and their two young daughters.” Catalonian Isabel Coixet (The Bookshop starring Emily Mortimer, My Life Without Me starring Sarah Polley and Mark Ruffalo, The Secret Life of Words starring Tim Robbins and Sarah Polley) directs.