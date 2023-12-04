Brie Larson Stuns in Red Hot Ribbed Polo Dress, “Bananas!”

Hollywood movie star Brie Larson knows how to turn heads whenever she goes while promoting her latest projects. As seen below, on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Captain Marvel star wows in a red hot cashmere ribbed polo dress called “Amor” by Uruguay-born fashion designer Gabriela Hearst who counts First Lady Jill Biden and movie star Laura Dern as clients, among other celebrities.

The Red Topaz short sleeved, A-line silhouetted dress with a spread collar and half-button front that Larson wears is also available in Chocolate.

When the Oscar winner dropped the photo series above taken on set with Clarkson, Larson told her millions of followers on Instagram: “Tune in to The Kelly Clarkson Show Monday as Kelly tries to stump me in Pop Quiz” with a peeled banana emoji.

Swipe above to see Larson and Clarkson playing what appears to be a sing/song game featuring the Gwen Stefani song, “Bananas.”

Larson’s fans are going wild over the photos. As one replied: “Can’t wait!” and another chimed in: “2 iconic queens of music together — This is my multiverse of madness.”

Get ready to see more of Larson: she’s also promoting the release of the finale of her AppleTV+ series Lessons in Chemistry based on the novel of the same title by Bonnie Garmus. Trailer above.