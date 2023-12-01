Olivia Munn Rocks String Bikini at Son’s Beach Birthday Party

Hollywood star Olivia Munn (The Newsroom, The Daily Show with Jon Stewart) and her partner, stand-up comedian John Mulaney are celebrating their son Malcolm’s second birthday at the beach.

As seen in the photos below, Munn is rocking a black string bikini at the party. She captioned the photo series: “Spent the last week celebrating Malcolm Hiệp TURNING TWO!! (Nov24) 🥳☀️🏖️2️⃣ You are the absolute joy of my life. I can’t believe I get to be your mama.”

Be sure to swipe to see more photos of Munn in a bathing suit and a video of Malcolm’s birthday cake (spoiler alert: it features a Tonka toy truck with lights and sound).

Munn wore a string bikini for Malcolm’s first birthday, too, see above.

While at the beach, Munn flaunted another sexy swimsuit while filming a video ad (above) for poppi prebiotic soda which comes in cranberry, strawberry lemon, ginger lime and cherry limeade flavors. (She’s an investor in the beverage company.)