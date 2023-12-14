Michelle Monaghan Flaunts Curves in Skintight Crop Top, Stilettos

Get ready to see more of Hollywood movie star Michelle Monaghan. The former Mission: Impossible star is promoting her new Apple TV+ movie The Family Plan with two-time Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg (The Fighter).

As seen in the trailer below, Wahlberg plays the patriarch of a young family who’s being chased by assassins. (He was a covert assassin before he met his wife and now he has to be that guy one more time in order to protect his family.)

Bonus: Wahlberg and Monaghan sing along to Vanilla Ice’s hit song ‘Ice Ice Baby’ in the family mini van.

Monaghan and Wahlberg have played husband and wife before — in the 2016 movie Patriots Day with Dylan Penn (daughter of Sean Penn) as their daughter.

While promoting The Family Plan, Monaghan is turning heads and flaunting her fit physique in a variety of fashion forward ensembles including the skintight cardigan crop top and pencil skirt (by designer Magda Butrym) with a pair of pointed-toe stiletto boots by Paris Texas.

Monaghan captioned the series: “All in a day’s werk!”

The Family Plan premieres on Apple TV on Friday, December 15.