Kate Beckinsale Breaks Down in Tears With Magician

Hollywood movie star Kate Beckinsale is known for her strong female roles in movies including the Underworld film franchise and The Widow, among many others.

The 50-year-old English actress is also known for her sense of humor on Instagram where she often entertains her millions of fans with fun fashion snaps and videos.

So many of Beckinsale’s fans are surprised to see her crying in the trailer of Dynamo Is Dead, a documentary featuring world renowned magician Dynamo, who plans to bury himself alive six feet under even after being warned not to. He says in the dramatic video, “This will be the last thing I do. It’s time to kill Dynamo.”

As seen in the trailer below, Dynamo interacts with several celebrities including Beckinsale, pop star Demi Lovato, skateboarder Tony Hawk, model/actress Cara Delevingne, and Coldplay star Chris Martin, among others.

[Note: If you are viewing on an app, you may have to visit the original article to view this media]

After seeing Beckinsale in tears in the Dynamo Is Dead trailer, one fan replied: “KB crying 😢hope it’s happy tears, def gonna watch this.”

Dynamo reveals that during the TV special he shares stories with the celebrities about “overcoming times of hardship, and how to find the magic in ourselves to do so.”

The 90-minute film Dynamo Is Dead premieres on Thursday, December 14 on Sky Max at 9 pm.

Get ready to see more of Beckinsale: she’s scheduled to appear next on the big screen in the upcoming action film Canary Black, in which she plays Avery Graves, a woman being blackmailed by terrorists who have kidnapped her husband. Rupert Friend co-stars.