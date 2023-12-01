News, Politics, Entertainment, Celebrity, Culture

Julia Roberts Flaunts Legs in Powder Pink Romper, “Icicle” Holiday Heels

by in Culture | December 1, 2023

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts, photo: U.S. Department of State, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Hollywood icon Julia Roberts (Pretty Woman, Sweet Magnolias, Erin Brockovich, Ocean’s Eleven, Wonder) is turning heads on the red carpet.

Promoting her new movie, the sci-fi thriller Leave the World Behind, the 56-year-old Georgia native flaunted her long toned legs in a powder pink double breasted jacket with a pair of mini-shorts and a black lace bra/camisole underneath by Italian fashion powerhouse Gucci.

The Oscar winner wore a sparkling necklace with a matching pair of silver beaded “icicle” shoes which got a closeup on the red carpet. Swipe photos above and below. She brought her famous mega-watt smile to the event, too!

In Leave the World Behind, directed and co-written by Sam Esmail, Roberts plays Amanda, a woman who books a luxurious rental home for her husband (Ethan Hawke) and their children.

As seen in the Netflix trailer below, after settling in, Amanda’s vacation takes “an ominous turn when a cyberattack knocks out their devices, and two strangers appear at their door.”

Mahershala Ali (Green Book, True Detective) and Myha’la Herrold (Dumb Money, Modern Love) co-star as the owners of the house. Kevin Bacon (A Few Good Men, Footloose) plays a sinister-looking local.