Hollywood icon Julia Roberts (Pretty Woman, Sweet Magnolias, Erin Brockovich, Ocean’s Eleven, Wonder) is turning heads on the red carpet.

Promoting her new movie, the sci-fi thriller Leave the World Behind, the 56-year-old Georgia native flaunted her long toned legs in a powder pink double breasted jacket with a pair of mini-shorts and a black lace bra/camisole underneath by Italian fashion powerhouse Gucci.

The Oscar winner wore a sparkling necklace with a matching pair of silver beaded “icicle” shoes which got a closeup on the red carpet. Swipe photos above and below. She brought her famous mega-watt smile to the event, too!

In Leave the World Behind, directed and co-written by Sam Esmail, Roberts plays Amanda, a woman who books a luxurious rental home for her husband (Ethan Hawke) and their children.

As seen in the Netflix trailer below, after settling in, Amanda’s vacation takes “an ominous turn when a cyberattack knocks out their devices, and two strangers appear at their door.”

Mahershala Ali (Green Book, True Detective) and Myha’la Herrold (Dumb Money, Modern Love) co-star as the owners of the house. Kevin Bacon (A Few Good Men, Footloose) plays a sinister-looking local.