Jennie Garth Spotted Outside Wawa, “It’s a Gas Station!?”

Actress Jennie Garth is best known for her role as IT-girl Kelly Taylor in the teen soap opera Beverly Hills, 90210 with Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley and the late Luke Perry, among others.

They had a fun reunion at a 90’s con event (below).

When the 51-year-old blonde was in Philadelphia — wearing a Philadelphia Eagles sweatshirt — she stopped by a Wawa.

With the photo below, Garth wrote: “My husband’s recommendation on where to eat while in Philadelphia. Him: Eat at Wawa’s, it’s the best! Me: It’s a GAS STATION!!??” with a laughing crying emoji.

When the official Wawa account saw Garth’s post, it cleverly replied: “90210h she didn’t” with a red heart emoji.

Wawa is a convenience store chain which originated in Philadelphia and is known for its sandwiches and coffee. Many Wawa stores include gas pumps and are open 24/7. It’s a Philly, East Coast thing.

There’s even a Wawa Philadelphia Eagles t-shirt to be had!

As of this year, there are more than 1000 Wawa stores spread across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida.

According to the corporate website, Wawa is planning to expand and open stores in the Midwest (Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee) and the South (Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina).

Fun fact: Wawa was named after the town Wawa, Pennsylvania, which was the site of the company’s first headquarters. Wawa (pronounced “way-way”) is an Ojibwe word for snow goose (hence the logo, which is actually a Canadian goose).