Gina Rodriguez Stuns in Black Satin Dress, Makes New Moms “Envious”

Hollywood star Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) turned heads at the Imagen Awards in a skintight black satin dress with white puffy short sleeves by South Korean designer Rejina Pyo, who also counts Meghan Markle (AKA The Duchess of Sussex) as a client, among other celebrities. She captioned the photos below: “This mama showered.”

The 39-year-old actress is flaunting her curves just eight months after having her first child, son Charlie, with her husband, fellow actor and MMA fighter Joe LoCicero.

Rodriguez’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the glamorous shoots including stand-up comedian and fellow new mom Anjelah Johnson-Reyes who replied: “I’m envious of your single chin.” More than one fan replied to Johnson-Reyes, “came here to say this too!”

Rodriguez recently revealed to People magazine details about Charlie’s birth and the hip injury she sustained in the delivery process: “During pushing, I said, ‘I feel like my leg is falling off,’ and they were like ‘Push into the pain,’ and then I heard a loud pop, and I was like, ‘That pain, you mean?'”

Rodriguez also revealed that “Walking has been very helpful,” to her recovery.

Get ready to see more of Rodriguez: Season 2 of her ABC sitcom Not Dead Yet will premiere on February 7, 2024.

As seen in the season premiere trailer above, Rodriguez plays the protagonist, obituary writer Nell Serrano, who “sees dead people.” Lauren Ash (Superstore) plays Nell’s obnoxious boss, Lexi.