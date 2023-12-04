‘Mission Impossible’ Star Hayley Atwell Pours Into ‘Morticia Addams’ Dress

Hollywood movie star Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; Captain America, Ant-Man) turned heads this year while promoting the latest installment of the Mission: Impossible film franchise, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1, with Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg and Vanessa Kirby, among other co-stars.

When Atwell shared the photo below, of her at Claridge’s Mayfair Hotel in London, the English actress reported that she was presenting at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

That stunning curve-hugging dress with a plunging neckline and slit sleeves is by design label Roland Mouret; and the pink pointy stilettos are by shoe designer extraordinaire Christian Louboutin “with gorgeous jewels” by Tabayer.

Atwell’s fans are going wild over the photo and many are commenting that she looks like the character Morticia Addams in The Addams Family film franchise.

Hollywood royal Angelica Huston played the spooky matriarch in the 1991 film (see below); Catherine Zeta-Jones played her in the 2022 spinoff Netflix film Wednesday — which starred Jenna Ortega as the titular character, Morticia’s daughter.

Get ready to see more of Atwell: she is reprising her role as Grace for the eighth installment, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, which will be in theaters in May 2025.