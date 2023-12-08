Eva Longoria Flaunts Curves in Hip-Hugging Beaded Slip Dress

Hollywood star Eva Longoria (Flamin’ Hot, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Desperate Housewives) is one of many female celebrities honored at ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood awards ceremony hosted by editor-in-chief Nina Garcia (Project Runway) this week. Other A-list honorees included actresses Jennifer Lopez, America Ferrera, Kerry Washington, Jodie Foster and Taraji P. Henson, among others.

For the big red carpet event, Longoria turned heads in a stunning hip-hugging metallic dress by American fashion designer Ralph Lauren. The Reymond evening gown features a metallic slip silhouette with a beaded and sequined tulle overlay. A V-neck and sparkling rhinestone spaghetti straps complete the sleek style.

Longoria wrote about the event: “Ahh what a night! Honored to have been in great company with so many women I admire.”

Get ready to see more of Longoria: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming romantic dramatic movie A Circus & A Love Story with Diane Kruger (Inglourious Basterds) and Jason Patric (The Lost Boys, Flatliners), and in the reboot of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day with Cheech Marin and her Flamin’ Hot star Jesse Garcia. Both films will be released in 2024.