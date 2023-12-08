Kristen Stewart Goes Braless in Plunging Dress With Fiancée, “Absolutely Gorgeous”

The legendary French fashion label Chanel invited some of Hollywood’s biggest stars to join designer Virginie Viard in Manchester, England for a sneak peek at the pre-fall collection. Actresses Kristen Stewart (Twilight: The Saga) and Tilda Swinton (Orlando, Michael Clayton, The Chronicles of Narnia) — who wore pieces from the new collection — sat front row at the intimate fashion show.

When fans saw Stewart modeling a black and white woolen mini dress with a plunging neckline and without a bra, they went wild with praise. As one replied: “Omg… Looking absolutely gorgeous beautiful Kristen Stewart!”

Note: Each year, Viard presents the Chanel Métiers d’Art show at a different venue. For the 2024 show, she chose the city of Manchester, which is known for its famous football clubs (Manchester United and Manchester City). The colors in the new collection — dark reds, gold, and blue — are also the colors of the football clubs.

As seen in the video below, Stewart sat next to her fiancée, Dylan Meyer, who petted Stewart's hand while laid on her knee.