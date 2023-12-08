Dakota Johnson Hits “Hair Perfection” in Shiny Mini Dress at Museum of Sex

Hollywood movie star Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey) doesn’t share red carpet photos on her Instagram account, but luckily her celebrity hair stylist Mark Townsend does.

As seen below, Johnson flaunts her long lean legs in a shiny mini dress with a pair of strappy open-toe stilettos at the Museum of Sex in Miami, Florida.

Johnson fans are going wild over the sexy ensemble and Johnson’s incredibly shiny long locks and power bangs. As one fan replied, “Hair perfection!”

Johnson was at the Museum of Sex to promote the exhibition she co-curated with Eva Goicochea, Modern Sex: 100 Years of Design and Decency. Goicochea describes the exhibition, which includes more than 500 artifacts including a copy of The Hite Report, as “an examination of the last century of sexual wellness and the people, policies, and things that shaped the industry.” Modern Sex will open to the public in January 2024.

Get ready to see more of Johnson: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web, as the titular superhero character.

As seen in the trailer above, Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The White Lotus) and Emma Roberts (American Horror Story, Maybe I Do) co-star.