Elizabeth Hurley Poses With Joan Collins, 90, “Fab-u-lous!”

Supermodel and Hollywood movie star Elizabeth Hurley (Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Bedazzled, The Royals) knows how to keep her millions of followers on Instagram happy.

The 58-year-old brunette beauty often shares sexy bikini photos and videos which promote her eponymous swimwear collection as seen in the sunny series below.

When not modeling, the former Estee Lauder spokesperson occasionally promotes the work of famous friends including actress Joan Collins, who starred as the villainous Alexis Colby in the 1980s soap opera Dynasty.

Collins, now 90, has recently released her eighth memoir, Behind the Shoulder Pads, Tales I Tell My Friends.

On Friday, Hurley shared the photos above and reported: “Having fun with Joan Collins who came to stay with us in the country before treating us all to her fab-u-lous show to promote her brilliant new memoir Behind the Shoulder Pads.”

As seen above and below, it’s not the first time Hurley has helped promote the work of Collins, whom she calls “Mommie Dearest.”

Note: Collins is flaunting bikini pics, too. Just two weeks ago, she dropped the strapless bikini pic below and captioned it: “I miss this.”