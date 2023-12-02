Heather Graham Flaunts Legs in Tiny Mini Dress, ‘Suitable Flesh’

Hollywood movie star Heather Graham (Boogie Nights, Bowfinger, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me) is promoting her new movie, Best. Christmas. Ever.

In the Netflix holiday movie, Graham stars as the protagonist, Charlotte, a married woman with two children who becomes envious of her former college roommate’s (Brandy Norwood) “extraordinary” life. Trailer below.

Jason Biggs (American Pie) plays Graham’s husband; former model/soap opera star Matt Cedeño (Devious Maids, Days of Our Lives) plays Brandy’s hunky husband.

As seen above and below, for Graham’s promotional appearance on the celebrity show Access Hollywood, the 53-year-old blond beauty flaunted her toned legs in a long-sleeved faux leather mini dress with front buttons and a tie-waist by New York fashion designer Marissa Webb — and a pair of open-toe stilettos.

Get ready to see more of Graham: she’s also promoting her recently released horror movie Suitable Flesh, based on the H. P. Lovecraft story The Thing on the Doorstep. Trailer below.

The star plays a psychiatrist who becomes obsessed with a young patient with extreme personality disorder, who she later discovers is” linked to an ancient curse.” After inadvertently swapping bodies with the patient, she’s led into “dark occult danger.” [It’s the opposite of Best. Christmas. Ever.]