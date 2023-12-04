Demi Lovato Oozes Hollywood Glam in Strapless Gown for Jo Siwa ‘Surprise Duet’

Mega pop star Demi Lovato is promoting A Very Demi Holiday Special on Roku Channel. On the TV special, Lovato wows in a super glamorous strapless black gown with red velvet over-the-elbow gloves while she belts out the classic 1958 Brenda Lee holiday song, Rockin Around the Christmas Tree.

As seen in the sneak peek video below, Lovato also bakes a meat cake with socialite Paris Hilton in the kitchen, practices ballet with performer Trixie Mattel, gets ugly Christmas sweater crafty with comedian Tiffany Haddish, and sings a surprise duet with JoJo Siwa who rocks a strapless dress with a hip-high slit. Supermodel Hailey Bieber and sports commentator Rich Eisen also make cameo appearances.

Lovato’s fans are going wild over the celebrity-packed video and seeing and hearing Lovato sing with JoJo Siwa. As seen below, JoJo sticks her leg out like Angelina Jolie at the Oscars in 2012.

As one fan replied: “Bro say what you want about Demi, SHE BE SINGING! Best Disney singer from that generation hands down.”

A Very Demi Holiday Special will stream free on Roku beginning Friday, December 8.