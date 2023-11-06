Uma Thurman Flaunts Curves in Thigh-High Slit Dress with Julia Fox

Room to Grow is a non-profit organization headquartered in the Bronx, New York, where it provides free baby items and parenting support for parents who are expecting a new child.

Hollywood movie star Uma Thurman, who raised her three children — including actress/singer/model Maya Hawke — in New York City, is a founding Board Member of Room to Grow.

Thurman recently promoted the organization on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (see photos below).

For the annual Room to Grow fundraising gala, Thurman turned heads in a stunning black dress with a thigh-high slit and pointy stilettos as seen below with (l-r): Actress Patina Miller (Madam Secretary), TV talk show host Tamron Hall, and Kanye West‘s former girlfriend, model Julia Fox, who wore a bold, body-baring red dress.

Other celebrity Room to Grow brand ambassadors include triple threat Matthew Morrison (Glee), and Emma Heming Willis, wife of Thurman’s Pulp Fiction co-star Bruce Willis.