Katie Holmes Dances in Black Lace Dress, Elon Musk’s Mom Reacts

Hollywood movie star Katie Holmes (Dawson’s Creek, Wonder Boys, The Ice Storm, Batman Begins) knows how to turn heads. The 44-year-old single mom is often photographed by paparazzi while walking the streets of Manhattan in fashion-forward ensembles.

When not acting or directing on a movie set, Holmes is often modeling and dancing. As seen below, Holmes collaborated with long-time friend and famous photographer Mark Seliger, who was the Chief Photographer for Rolling Stone magazine from 1992 to 2002. (Note: Seliger shot Holmes in a tire swing for the Fall 1998 cover of Rolling Stone.)

Fans of Holmes and Seliger — including fashion model Maya Musk, mother of X owner Elon Musk — are showering both artists with praise. Maya Musk dropped two red heart emojis on that other social media platform, Instagram.

Seliger says he and Holmes teamed up with modern dancer/choreographer Twyla Tharp for his music video, “Ain’t Over Me,” by his country music band Rusty Truck. (Seliger is the lead singer.)

Watch official music video above. Note: Rusty Truck isn’t featured, but Seliger makes a cameo appearance at the end of the video as “the stranger” in the cowboy hat.