Hollywood movie star Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog, The Virgin Suicides, Spider-Man, Bring It On) turned heads at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) gala. She wore a stunning white sleeveless shift mini dress (by Gucci) with fun “Twiggy” eyelashes. As one fan replied: “twiggy lashes always in style.”

Note: Twiggy (below) was a cultural icon in 1960s London, known for her “thin build and the androgynous appearance considered to result from her big eyes, long eyelashes, and short hair.”

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon, Titanic, The Wolf of Wall Street) co-chaired the annual event which attracts notables from the art, film, fashion and entertainment industries. Proceeds of the Art+Film gala — which is sponsored by famous fashion house Gucci — go toward “underwriting LACMA’s initiative to make film more central to the museum’s curatorial programming,” while also funding LACMA’s broader mission which includes exhibitions, acquisitions, and educational programming.

Photographer Owen Gould shared the closeup photos above and referred to Dunst as “Kiki.”