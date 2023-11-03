Julia Roberts Drops Candid Dermot Mulroney Throwback Photo, ‘Best Actor’

Hollywood movie star Dermot Mulroney, who’s known for his films with Julia Roberts (My Best Friend’s Wedding, August: Osage County), turned 60 on October 31. Roberts dropped the candid, throwback photo below and wished her “dear friend” a Happy Birthday.

Get ready to see more of Mulroney, he stars in the new indie crime thriller Breakwater. Darren Mann (Yellowstone’s 1923) plays the protagonist, a young ex-con who breaks his parole and crosses state lines in order to track down the estranged daughter of his fellow inmate Ray Childress (Mulroney).

Mulroney calls Breakwater a “badass flick,” and a “killer thriller with dark twists,” and reveals he won the Best Actor Award for the role at the 2023 Boston Film Festival. Breakwater was also selected as the Audience Favorite Feature.

Fun fact: Actress Mena Suvari (American Beauty, American Pie) plays Kendra, “the audacious and alluring manager of a restaurant near the state prison, who offers newly released inmates their first taste of the outside world.”

Get ready to see more of Roberts, too: she stars in the upcoming Netflix thriller Leave the World Behind with Ethan Hawke (who plays her husband), Mahershala Ali, Myha’la, and Kevin Bacon. Trailer above. Leave the World Behind will be available on Netflix on December 8.