Penelope Cruz Turns Heads In Sheer White Dress in NYC

Hollywood movie star Penelope Cruz (Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Blow, Vanilla Sky) alighted in New York City for the annual Gotham Awards, where the big story was how Robert De Niro outwitted the censors after discovering at the podium that his speech had been edited — and his political comments deleted.

Instead of reciting the truncated remarks, the Oscar winner (Raging Bull, Taxi Driver, Goodfellas) outwitted the censors and gave the complete speech he had written, reading it from his phone.

But even De Niro and his freedom of speech couldn’t steal attention from Cruz, who turned heads in a stunningly sheer white lace dress (by French fashion powerhouse Chanel) which accentuated her curves.

Swipe the photos above to see Cruz with her Ferrari co-stars Adam Driver (who plays the Italian race car enthusiast Enzo Ferrari) and Shailene Woodley (who plays Ferrari’s mistress). Cruz plays Laura Ferrari, Enzo’s wife. Trailer below.

As seen below, Cruz wore a sheer black corset dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit (by Dolce & Gabbana) to another film event earlier this year.

Get ready to see more of Cruz: she stars in the upcoming drama Days of Abandonment — a tale from novelist Elena Ferrante (The Lost Daughter). Cruz plays the protagonist, Olga, a writer forced to give up her ambitions when her husband leaves her and their two young daughters.