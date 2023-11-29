Maren Morris Flaunts Curves at Spa, Celebs Rally Around Her

Country pop music star and singer-songwriter Maren Morris (‘My Church’) is enjoying her time off at Southhall Farm & Inn, a full-service spa and resort located in Franklin, Tennessee.

As seen below, in a tight white halter top and faded jeans, Morris (who lives in Nashville) reports from the luxury getaway: “sometimes you only have to travel 30 minutes for some peace of mind.”

Swipe to see Morris take a dip in the pool in a strapless black bikini, and to see what she’s reading (The New York Times bestseller Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy by Sadhguru).

Since Morris — who announced that she and her husband, musician Ryan Hurd (father of her child, 3-year-old boy Hayes), have separated after five years — posted the photos, her fans and famous friends have been showering her with praise and good wishes.

[It’s not the first time she’s worn a tight white halter. See below.]

Entertainer JoJo Silwa replied “Staycations FTW”; This Is Us actress/singer Mandy Moore dropped a series of red heart emojis; reality TV star Kristin Cavallari (Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County) dropped a series of 100 percent emojis. As one non-celebrity fan pointed out to Morris: “you are GLOWING.”

Get ready to see more of Morris: she’s currently promoting her duet with Teddy Swims, ‘Some Things I’ll Never Know,’ and performing special shows for her fan base known as The Lunatics.