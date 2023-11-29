Jordana Brewster Stuns in New Modeling Photos, “You Look Totally Different”

When not playing Mia in a Fast & Furious movie with Vin Diesel, Hollywood star Jordana Brewster is often at the beach, sunbathing in a string bikini or modeling.

As seen below, the brunette beauty graces the cover (and inside pages) of the new issue of InStyle Germany.

Her fans are going wild over the new pics and more than one noted how “different” she looks. As one replied: “it’s insane the transformation, you look TOTALLY different.”

Brewster posed in a number of fashion-forward ensembles at the The Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills. The strapless cutout dress below with a dark blue sash is by famous fashion label Givenchy.

Below Brewster poses on her knees and flaunts her toned legs in a stunning blue corset dress by another famous fashion label, Versace. Be sure to swipe to see Brewster standing tall in a black vinyl dress by Dolce & Gabbana.

Get ready to see more of Brewster: she’s promoting the new Netflix series Neon, produced by rapper Daddy Yankee. It’s set in Miami and Brewster plays a powerful investor in the world of reggaeton.

Brewster’s fans are also excited about to see her in the upcoming thriller Cellar Door with Scott Speedman (Underworld) and Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix). Brewster and Speedman play a married couple who move into their dream house which comes with a hitch/warning: don’t open the cellar door!