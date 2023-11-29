Jessica Alba Stuns in Plunging Cutout Dress With “Besties”

As an actress, Jessica Alba is known for her TV roles on Dark Angel, L.A.’s Finest, and in Hollywood movies including Sin City (Nancy Callahan), Fantastic Four (Sue Storm), Honey (Honey), and Into the Blue, among others.

Since becoming a wife and mother (of three), Alba has added businesswoman to her resume. She is a co-founder of The Honest Company, a consumer goods company that focuses on producing eco-friendly and non-toxic household, baby, and skincare products — along with a range of other merch.

When not on a movie set or in a boardroom, Alba spends time with her family. As seen below, wearing a stunning blue dress with a plunging neckline and double waist cutouts (by fashion label Farm Rio), Alba reports that she spent a week “with my besties.”

Above: L-R: Husband of 15 years Cash Warren, daughter Honor, daughter Haven, son Hayes, and Alba.

Be sure to swipe to see the Warren/Alba family golfing, hiking and having dinner with friends, former model Kelly Sawyer, Co-CEO of the non-profit organization Baby2Baby, and her husband, Hollywood movie producer Jamie Patricof (Captain Fantastic, The Zookeeper, Half Nelson).