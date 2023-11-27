Miley Cyrus Stuns in Sheer Corset Dress, “She Sprouted Sensationally”

Mega pop star singer, songwriter and actress Miley Cyrus (Hannah Montana) turned 31 and photographer Jacob Bixenman captured the birthday mood.

As seen above and below, Cyrus (‘Wrecking Ball,’ ‘Party in the U.S.A.,’ ‘Malibu’) stunned in a black strapless sheer corset dress with a pair of over-the-elbow gloves, a pair of open-toe kitten heels, and a leopard-print purse.

She wrote: “My birthday gift to MYSELF this year was VERY on brand. I performed for MYSELF and sang my favorite songs including my own. First ‘live’ performance of ‘Flowers’ was to an audience full of my friends and family. Taking this song back to the seed… she sprouted sensationally. Grateful for the growth in us both.”

Note: Cyrus’s hit single ‘Flowers’ is on her latest album, Endless Summer Vacation.

Cyrus’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the birthday pics. Former Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul dropped a black heart emoji. Model Miranda Kerr sent happy wishes and Miley’s mom, Tish Cyrus replied: “Your [sic] looking more like your mother everyday” with a series of laughing/crying emojis.