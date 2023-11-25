Eva Longoria Wears Nothing Under Sheer Unbuttoned Dress

When not on a movie set, former Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria is often striking a pose.

As seen below, the Flamin’ Hot director graces the cover of the December 2023 issue of Harper’s Bazaar Espana. The Spanish fashion magazine presented Longoria with the Cinema Women of the Year award. Longoria writes: “I’m so honored!”

Swipe through the 10 photos below to see Longoria modeling a number of fashion-forward ensembles and without a bra and underwear.

Longoria’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the new photos. Actress Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish) replied: “Gorgeous!” and Longoria’s Flamin’ Hot star Annie Gonzalez replied: “oh… my … Goodnesss…. you look unreal.”

Get ready to see more of Longoria: she will appear next on the big screen in the family comedy Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.

Similar to the 2014 film of same title starring Jennifer Garner and Steve Carell, Longoria and Jesse Garcia (Flamin’ Hot) play the parents of a Mexican American family “who have recently lost their connection to each other and their roots, as they embark on an epic road trip that immediately goes hilariously wrong.”