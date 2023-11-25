Madelaine Petsch Reveals Cut Lip, “Ding Dong It’s Me”

Madelaine Petsch is best known for her role as Cheryl Blossom in the long-running CW series Riverdale, which ended this summer after seven seasons.

When not acting or modeling, Petsch is often sharing selfies and such on Instagram where she entertains more than 25 million followers.

When the stunning 29-year-old redhead dropped the new series below, she captioned it: “ding dong it’s me.”

The ding dong is reference to the first photo which captures Petsch — with her perfectly painting red lips — puckered up at someone’s front door.

Keep swiping to Slide #3 and you’ll see Petsch flaunting a cut on the inside of her upper lip. When fellow CW actress Elizabeth “Bitsey” Tulloch (Lois Lane on Superman & Lois), she asked: “Eeeek how did you cut your lip?!”

Petsch replied to Tulloch and explained: “i got excited playing super mario wonder and hit myself in the face with the controller.”

Get ready to see more of Petsch: she will appear next in the upcoming horror film franchise trilogy The Strangers with Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf, Hocus Pocus 2).

Petsch and Gutierrez plays a young couple staying at a secluded Airbnb in Oregon where they end up enduring “a night of terror against three masked strangers.” It’s a remake of the 2008 film of the same title starring Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman.