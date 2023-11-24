Jordana Brewster Drops Tiny String Bikini Pics, “Super Thirsty”

Fast & Furious movie star Jordana Brewster is known to share a sexy beach bikini pic from time to time on Instagram. And the day after Thanksgiving is no exception.

When the 43-year-old brunette beauty dropped the stunningly tiny string bikini pics below, she captioned the series: “Super thirsty.” Be sure to swipe to get the joke.

Brewster’s fans are going wild over the new photos. As one replied: “Ok HOLY BODY GOALS!!! 🔥”

Get ready to see more of Brewster: she plays a provocative investor in Miami named Gina in the new Netflix series Neon, which is about three young friends who move from a small town in Florida with the hope of making it in the world of reggaeton in Miami.

Brewster’s fans are also waiting to see her on the big screen in the upcoming horror/thriller, Cellar Door, with Scott Speedman (Underworld, Felicity) and Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix, black-ish).

She and Speedman play a married couple who, after a miscarriage, move into a house that has been gifted to them. There’s just one catch: they can never open the cellar door. You know what happens!