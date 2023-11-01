Maren Morris Is “Losing Friends” in Celine Dion Hat

After five years of marriage, country-turned-pop star Maren Morris has filed for divorce from her husband, musician Ryan Hurd, father of her 3-year-old son Hayes. Us Weekly reported that Morris’s decision to divorce “seems to have come out of the blue,” and “Ryan wasn’t expecting it.”

After the news broke, Morris dropped a photo series on Instagram which starts with a selfie of Morris wearing a black baseball cap with white embroidery which reads: “There Were Nights When the Wind Was So Cold.” That’s a line straight out of Celine Dion‘s 1996 power ballad ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.’

Jim Steinman, who wrote the song, said it was inspired by the Emily Bronte novel Wuthering Heights and an attempt to write “the most passionate, romantic song” he could.

Morris captioned the photo series: “Welcome to The End where you can come and lose some friends…”

Morris’s fans and famous friends are showering her compliments including pop star JoJo Siwa who replied “This HAT!”, and triple-threat Kristin Chenowith who replied “The dress?!???” — a reaction to the fifth slide which features Morris modeling a strapless black vinyl dress on a red carpet.

Others are rallying around Morris as she goes through this difficult, personal time. Martie MacGuire replied: “Sending you a case of wine girl!! Hang in there, you sweet soul” and another fan chimed in: “The true Lunatics will NEVER leave you! We’re sad with and for you but by your side for life and longer. Love you!!!!”

On November 6, Morris will perform for her Lunatics fan club at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom. Tickets sold out in three minutes!