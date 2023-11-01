Priscilla Block Flaunts Curves in Sheer Black Lingerie, ‘Bachelorette’ Rumors Fly

Country music star Priscilla Block knows how to turn heads. The North Carolina native is known for performing her hit songs including ‘Thick Thighs‘ in crop tops and tiny cutoff shorts.

When not in the studio or on stage, the 28-year-old blonde flaunts her curves in bikinis and provocative ensembles.

When Block dropped the photo series below, of her modeling a sheer black lace negligee with a long stemmed rose, her fans went wild with praise.

Block captioned the sexy pics: “Figured If this whole music thing doesn’t work out…you do the math” with a wilted flower emoji.

One fan told Block she looks “absolutely stunning with your hair down” (she usually pulls back her hair in a scrunchie) and more than one fan suggested she would make a “fierce” Bachelorette on the ABC dating reality show The Bachelorette. “Definitely giving Bachelorette vibes,” wrote one fan. Another chimed in: “You would make an incredible Bachelorette! I’d def watch!”

Note: While ABC has yet to announce an official release for the next season of The Bachelorette, based on past years, Season 21 will likely premiere in mid-2024. The cast is still unknown.