Katheryn Winnick Stuns in Crop Top Dress With Thigh-High Slit — For A Good Cause

Hollywood star Katheryn Winnick is best known for her roles on the ABC crime drama Big Sky and in the History Channel saga Vikings.

When not on a TV or movie set, the Canadian blonde of Ukrainian descent is often turning heads on a red carpet.

As seen below in Las Vegas, Winnick didn’t disappoint in a purple cutout dress with a thigh-high slit.

Winnick was a guest at the annual fundraising gala for the Tyler Robinson Foundation. The non-profit organization, which was launched in 2013, is named after Imagine Dragons’ superfan and friend, Tyler Robinson, who lost his battle with cancer at the young age of 17.

The four members of the Grammy Award-winning band Imagine Dragons — lead singer Dan Reynolds, bassist Ben McKee, drummer Daniel Platzman, and guitarist Wayne Sermon — are on the Board of Directors and performed at the fundraising gala.

And when not turning heads on a red carpet and helping raise money for Robinson’s foundation, Winnick works as an Ambassador for United24 with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It’s the official fundraising platform for Ukraine. Barbra Streisand, Richard Branson, Imagine Dragons and Star Wars actor Mark Hamill are also United24 ambassadors.

Imagine Dragons released the short film for their song ‘Crushed’ (above), which tells the story of a 14-year-old boy named Sasha, who endured months of shelling in his town in Ukraine.