Reese Witherspoon’s Look-Alike Daughter Flaunts Legs in Tiny Shorts in NYC Subway

While Hollywood movie star Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show, Walk the Line, Big Little Lies, Legally Blonde) is promoting her November pick for her Book Club (Maybe Next Time by Cesca Major), her look-alike daughter Ava Phillippe is turning heads in New York City.

With the fun photos below, of Phillippe waiting for the subway in a tight bodysuit, a pair of sequined short shorts, polka-dot hosiery and a long leather coat, the 24-year-old blonde quotes the iconic Frank Sinatra song, New York, New York: “Start spreading the news… I’m leaving today… I want to be a part of it,” with a Statue of Liberty emoji.

Phillippe’s fans and famous family friends are going wild over the photos including comedian Chelsea Handler who replied: “Cute baby.”

Be sure to swipe to see Phillippe (still in those short shorts) at the opening of the retail clothing store for the new sleepwear/streetwear brand Big Feelings. As seen below, Phillippe celebrated with socialite Nicky Hilton and Big Feelings founder Stacey Bendet — who is also the founder and creative director of fashion label alice + olivia.

Get ready to see more of Witherspoon: she’s working on a number of films including the third installment of Legally Blonde. Mindy Kaling is co-writing the script for Witherspoon, who is reprising her role as sensational Harvard Law grad Elle Woods.